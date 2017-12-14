Review of the year: June 2017

Acquisitions, the Queen's Speech, redundancies, fraud and orders from the FCA made up the most read stories in June.

5) Towcester-based broker Insurance Linx has been on the acquisition trail this year. This deal from June 2017 was later followed up by the purchase of Swadlincote-based Nelsons Insurance Brokers in October.

Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker

Insurance Linx purchased Leicester-based Specialist Property Insurance Brokers (SPIB) for an undisclosed sum.

This was the Towcester-based broker’s eighth acquisition since it was formed in 2008 by managing director David Green.

The firm works across commercial and private clients business and its specialisms include agriculture and high risk travel.

4) Whiplash reform was a hot topic this summer and the Civil Liability Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech followed the shelving of the previously proposed whiplash reforms, which were included in the Prisons and Courts Bill, in April ahead of the general election.

Queen’s Speech: Insurers welcome new whiplash legislation move

Insurers welcomed the whiplash legislation proposals introduced in the Queen’s Speech on 21 June.

Announcing the government’s legislative programme for the next two years at the State Opening of Parliament the Queen read out a host of proposed new laws.

Among the 27 bills, eight of which deal with Brexit, a Civil Liability Bill was announced with the government stating it would crack down on fraudulent whiplash claims and reduce motor insurance premiums by about £35 per year.

3) Allianz reviewed its household claims operations in June 2017, putting 70 people at risk of redundancy. This move followed the provider’s proposed changes to its claims and corporate partner operations in January, which put 150 jobs at risk of being made redundant.

Allianz puts 70 people at risk of redundancy

Allianz UK completed a review into the handling of its household claims, putting 70 people at risk of redundancy.

The insurer proposed that its household claims function be relocated from its claims handling centre (CHC) in Bristol to the CHC in Milton Keynes.

It added that this would align commercial and household to create one property claims team.

2) Fraud stories are always popular and this one about a former claims negotiator at Ageas in Portsmouth was the second most read story in June. In the police interview the man claimed that he had been stealing from the insurer to fuel his gambling addiction.

Ageas employee stole £271,489 from the insurer to fund gambling habit

A man was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment after he was found guilty of defrauding his employer Ageas out of £271,489.

Ben House, 31, from Eastfield Road, Southsea, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court this month.

City of London Police reported that following an investigation by detectives from its Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), House was found to have committed fraud by abuse of position between 1 August 2015 and 16 November 2016.

1) The Financial Conduct Authority’s new rules and guidance for general insurance renewals in the retail market came into force on 1 April this year. In June Admiral agreed with the regulator to contact customers who had renewed their policies after 1 April after the watchdog assessed the firm’s implementation of the new rules.

FCA orders Admiral to contact customers after renewal handling failures

Admiral agreed to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents.

This followed the new rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in April this year which require firms to show clearly the insurance premium a customer paid last year alongside their proposed renewal premium.

The regulator stated that it had found that Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers.

It detailed that the insurer had published last year’s quoted premium, before discounts were applied, rather than what the customer actually paid.

Stay tuned to Insurance Age for our reviews of July through to December.