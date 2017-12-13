Plum opens underwriting and support centre

The office is based in Basildon and replaces its Sudbury and Brentwood branches which have closed.

Home insurance MGA Plum Underwriting has opened an underwriting and service centre in Basildon, Essex.

According to the provider that move is part of its strategy to support growth and brings together its Sudbury, Southend and Brentwood branches.

The new centre opens with 25 staff and Plum is continuing its expansion with immediate appointments and plans for further recruitment in the coming months. Plum said in a statement that the move creates a centralised operational hub to support all areas of the business.

As part of the development of the centre, Plum has taken on an underwriting team from its third-party administrator partner, Hood Group.

Plum’s offices in Brentwood and Sudbury have closed and the Southend location is the Hood Group office which remains open.

Redundancies

The process has seen two staff member made redundant but Plum said the aim had been to minimise staff impact and also reiterated plans to take on more staff at the Basildon site.

The new office will open with a staff of 25 and there is capacity to grow that number to 60.

A spokesperson said: “While we have had to make two staff redundant, we are expanding the team and in the process of recruiting specific roles that will enable us to support growth across the business and the services to our brokers.”

David Whitaker, managing director, commented: “This new service centre reflects Plum’s continual focus on delivering a dedicated and efficient service to our brokers and their clients.

“By bringing together our teams outside London into a central hub there are both efficiency and service benefits that will enable us to further innovate and develop the market-leading underwriting and high-quality service standards brokers expect from Plum as a leading provider of specialist home insurance.”

