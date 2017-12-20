Key moments in 2017: RSA's Owen Thomas

The sales and distribution director of RSA's Global Risk Solutions talks us through the race for growth and other key moments for the market in 2017.

What was the biggest story of the year?

The race for growth: 2017 saw the return of the acquisition trail and many of those brokers that weren’t acquiring were focused on building facilities to grow.

What was the most memorable event?

The Ogden discount rate changes, which created so much discussion across the industry around understanding the implications!

What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2017?

Twofold – uncertainty around Brexit and M&A.

Brokers need to be engaging their customers around what Brexit means for them ‑ particularly if they import / export or sell into the EU.

Also, a lot of brokers are deciding whether they want to remain independent, be part of a network or realise the value in their businesses in light of wider market pressures.

What was the best thing to happen in insurance this year?

The insurance industry got back to what it does best ‑ helping customers in their times of need.

There are some great examples in the UK, Europe and in North America following earthquakes and hurricanes of where our industry has delivered on its claims promises.