Axa picks Martin Kilshaw to lead in Manchester

He will replace Michael Yabantu who is moving to Aviva.

Axa has appointed Martin Kilshaw, current London commercial branch sales manager, to take up the role of Manchester branch manager, Insurance Age can reveal.

Kilshaw, who has been with the insurer since 2008, will take up his new role officially in February but will be working alongside Michael Yabantu from January as part of the handover process.

Yabantu, who has nearly 20 years of experience in insurance, is moving to Aviva as head of trading for the North.

Lisa Bartlett, regional director – North, at Axa Insurance said: “Martin has a great deal of senior broker relationship and sales management experience. I’m confident he will do well in the role, continuing the good work that Michael has started.

“Promoting from within gives us a smooth transition that will maintain close broker relationships and ensure minimum fuss.”

Experience

Speaking of the appointment of Yabantu, Gareth Hemming, director of SME commercial lines at Aviva commented: “With one of the largest footprints in the UK we understand how important it is to give our regional brokers access to the tools and key decision-makers who can help them win and retain quality business.

“It’s great to bring someone with Michael’s experience into the team and I’m delighted to be welcoming him to Aviva.”

