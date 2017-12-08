Quizzical questions: 8 December 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
The FCA said the broker failed to manage conflicts arising from being owned by Axa
The stake was sold to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)
Deakin will retain oversight of distribution
The deal was for an undisclosed sum
The product is also set to be offered to more brokers
More on Insurer
POLL: BLUEFIN'S £4M FCA FINE
Most read
- The FCA fines Bluefin £4m
- £500k Gallagher fraudster faces sentencing
- LV announces management reshuffle ahead of Allianz takeover
- Saga confirms 100 redundancies
- Bluefin’s £4m fine should serve as “wake-up call” for brokers, say experts
- David Bruce leaves Ardonagh Group
- Deakin takes deputy CEO role at Ardonagh