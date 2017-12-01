Whitepaper: From overseas investors to EU workers: Can the real estate sector keep the roof over our heads?

The last in a series of three whitepapers to accompany the Broker Apprentice online show.

Insurance Age’s sister title Insurance Hound has published an exclusive whitepaper from Axa on the real estate sector.

According to the report the UK real estate sector is facing a number of challenges – Brexit, changing investor appetite and personnel issues – and how well it copes will, in a large part, determine how well the UK performs as a country.

This whitepaper sheds light on what the future might hold for the UK real estate sector and highlights how brokers can help clients navigate the changing risk landscape.

Broker Apprentice

The research paper is free to read on Insurance Hound and follows on from the first whitepaper on the challenges facing the hospitality sector – From street food to seaside tourism – and the second looking at the manufacturing sector – Brexit fallout to HSE fines.

The three papers sit alongside the Broker Apprentice series, and the winner has now been revealed for the Broker Apprentice 2017 competition.

As part of their challenges the six candidates had to make a presentation to Axa’s Ryan Birbeck and Alasdair Stewart.

In this task – The real estate marketing presentations - team loyalty was thrown aside as the contestants were pitched against each other and asked to persuade Birbeck and Stewart to back their marketing campaign for the insurer’s real estate offering.

Catch up on this episode and watch the whole series in full to find out if your favourite candidate was victorious.