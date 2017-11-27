Allianz moves to complete Euler Hermes buyout

The insurer has already secured the purchase of 11.34% of the trade credit specialists share capital and is seeking to buy the remaining shares.

Allianz has bought a further 11.34% of trade credit insurer Euler Hermes for a price of 122 euros per share in cash.

The deals takes Allianz’s stake in the business to 74.34%.

Allianz confirmed that it will be making a cash offer at the same price to buyout the remaining shares.

The offer marks a premium of 20.7% on the Euler Hermes share closing price on 24 November.

Euler Hermes’ supervisory board “welcomed the principle of such an offer by Allianz” and has set up a committee to give a formal opinion which could be issued before the end of the year.

Growth

Allianz noted in a statement: “Euler Hermes is the leading global trade credit insurer and a core component of Allianz global lines business. Underwriting excellence proven through the cycle, risk analysis and integrated global structure together with a strong and experienced management team provides the basis for Euler Hermes’ long-term growth prospects in trade credit insurance, bonding and selected other specialties.

“Increasing ownership in Euler Hermes is therefore a logical step for Allianz to deploy capital in strategic businesses delivering solid operating performance, and to strengthen positions in core home markets and in property and casualty in particular.”

Formal offer

Allianz advised that it remains supportive of the strategy of Euler Hermes board of management and does not intend to change, as a result of the transaction, Euler Hermes Supervisory Board composition or Euler Hermes operating model beyond ordinary course of business.

Allianz expects to file the tender offer formally in the coming weeks subject to clearance by French regulators.

