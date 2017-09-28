“Challenging conditions” cause Lloyd’s profit slip

Pre-tax profits have fallen to £1.22bn for the first six months of 2017 compared to £1.46bn last year.

Lloyd’s has reported falling profits for the first half of 2017 but rising GWP and an improved COR compared to the same period last year.

The interim report for the half year showed profit before tax dropped to £1.22bn from £1.46bn but GWP went up to £18.9bn.

In addition the COR improved to 96.9% from 98.0%.

Lloyd’s chief executive, Inga Beale, said: “These results highlight the continued strength of the Lloyd’s market, but they do reflect the challenging conditions that have shaped the sector over recent years.

“Our focus on maintaining a strong underwriting discipline and concentrating on profitable lines of business is showing signs of success, but we cannot allow that focus to waver if we are to continue to ensure the Lloyd’s platform is the most attractive option for customers.”

The figures also highlighted an improved underwriting performance up from £0.21bn last year to £0.37bn – a 78% uptick.

Competition

According to Lloyd’s this has been shaped by the low incidents of major losses, action taken to address underperforming lines of business along with price and trading competition across other lines of businesses.

The market noted that this set of results did not take into account the recent storms faced by the Caribbean and United States, and instead reflect what had been, until recently, a relatively benign loss period.

Beale added: “Whilst these results do not cover the current hurricane season in the Caribbean and United States, the market is assessing claims and starting to make payments that will help local communities and businesses get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

“It is our ability to respond quickly and effectively in times like these that differentiates the Lloyd’s market and is ultimately what we are here to do.”

The organisation, which restructured in January this year, also noted that despite continuing pressure on pricing from excess capital and low interest rates, the development of new products has seen an increase in volumes.

The 2016 full year results showed a flat pre-tax profit of £2.1bn.

