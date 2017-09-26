Dive In: 71% of insurance workers want culture change

Survey reveals insurance staff believe culture within firms needs to change as diversity festival Dive In kicks off.

Dive In, the global festival for diversity and inclusion in the insurance sector, has revealed in a survey that 71% of insurance professionals believe the culture in their company needs to change to attract and retain top talent.

The survey marks the start of the third annual Dive In Festival which this year has the theme The Diversity Dividend.

According to organisers the theme ensures the focus stays on the bottom line business benefits to organisations of a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture, driving productivity and innovation across the market.

Relevance

Nicolas Aubert, chair of the London Market Group, said: “Building a diverse, dynamic workforce is critical for the global insurance market to enable us to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

“I am delighted that the Dive In Festival continues to grow around the globe but, as demonstrated by these results, we must recognise that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“As the London Market Group highlighted in our recent London Matters 2017 report – it is only by acknowledging the importance of an inclusive and diverse workforce that we can ensure we drive change in our industry.”

Progress

Inga Beale, CEO at Lloyd’s, added: ”The insurance sector is working hard to address its culture. We have made a lot of progress and, although we have more work to do, we are uniting across the insurance world to attract and retain a diverse workforce.

“The launch of the Dive In Festival, a unique and global celebration of diversity and inclusion, is an integral part of those efforts. Now in its third year, the scale and reach of the Festival is inspiring.”

She continued: “From what started in the UK, it now spans 17 countries and aims to get us all to a better understanding of how to embrace difference and ensure our sector is fit for the future.”

The festival has retained strong sector-wide support, CNA Hardy, Chubb and RPC join as gold global sponsors alongside Aon, Lloyd’s, Marsh, Miller, Willis Towers Watson and XL Catlin.

This year’s silver sponsors are: AIG, Allianz, Arthur J. Gallagher, Beazley, DAC Beachcroft, Direct Line Group, Ed, Hiscox, Jackson, JLT, Markel, M&G Investments, Novae, Prudential, RenaissanceRe, THB Group, and Travelers, in addition to specialist recruitment festival partner, Oliver James Associates.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.