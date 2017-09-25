Former Aviva CEO Patrick Snowball joins Sabre board

Snowball has been appointed ahead of rumoured IPO.

Patrick Snowball, who was UK general insurance CEO at Aviva has joined Sabre Insurance Company as a director.

Post learned that Snowball, who also worked with Towergate before leaving the UK to work for Australian firm Suncorp in 2009, was appointed in July this year.

A Sabre spokesman confirmed Snowball, pictured, had joined as a director adding: “As a board it is part of the natural process to look for people who have the necessary skill sets to compliment and add to the executive, and Patrick fits that bill.”

Options

Snowball told Post: “I am delighted to be joining the Sabre board; the company is looking at a range of options for its next stage of development and as part of that they have asked me to join the board to add my experience into the mix. It is a company I’ve known ever since I was involved in selling the business.

“They have since done an incredible job and it is a clear demonstration of how a niche insurer can be extremely profitable and provide a competitive product in the marketplace.”

His appointment follows reports that Sabre may undergo an IPO with a value of £500m - £600m.

