QuestGates launches real estate division

Specialist loss adjuster QuestGates has launched a real estate division designed to provide a bespoke service for property investors and their property managers across the UK and Ireland.

It noted in a statement that it has developed a dedicated real estate portal allowing clients and other stakeholders to view live claims data.

According to the company this will enable them to “self serve” MI and view notes, reports, videos and other images, along with tracking reserves and key milestones.

In addition, clients will be able to upload relevant documents and footage from their mobile devices.

Robin Ehrlich, previously a regional manager at QuestGates, has been promoted to the newly formed position of head of real estate. In addition to developing client relationships in this specialist market, he will retain hands on involvement by forming part of the major loss team managing large and complex real estate claims.

Resolution

Commenting on the creation of this new service, Alistair Steward – director, business development said: “Property investors and property managers demand consistently high levels of service and swift resolution when it comes to making a claim.

“Furthermore, brokers need confidence that their real estate clients’ claims are being well managed with clear communication throughout, something they have not always received.

He continued: “By providing a dedicated web portal and leveraging the expertise we already have in-house, we are now well placed to meet these specialist needs whether dealing with large commercial portfolios or high end residential developments.”

The new service proposition from QuestGates will include immediate evaluation of new instructions to ensure appropriate day one response. The real estate adjusters will be supported by a dedicated concierge team to provide proactive claim management and availability to answer client queries in the event the adjuster is not available.

Ehrlich added: “This is an exciting new venture both for QuestGates and for me personally. By combining our market-leading and bespoke technology to support both our adjusters and clients in this specialist area and with our usual focus on exemplary customer service, we will ensure that real estate clients experience an unparalleled loss adjusting response.”

