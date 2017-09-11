Insurers could be hit with £100m GDPR bill

Brokers urged to seek consent from customers and a put plan in place.

Home and motor insurers could face a £100m bill due to the incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to research from insurance market experts Consumer Intelligence.



Set to be implemented on 25 May 2018, the GDPR replaces the Data Protection Act and affects all UK companies who process or store personal information.



The new rule means insurers could be hit with fines of up to 4% of global turnover if they do not get explicit permission from historic customers to store their information, the experts said.



Act now

Consumer Intelligence has urged the industry to act now and secure permission or risk being unable to seek new business with existing customers or recent leavers.



The firm added that insurers could be forced to invest in more expensive sales from price comparison websites costing more than £100m a year to bring in new customers.



In addition, the business confirmed to Insurance Age that GDPR affects brokers, adding that it is important for them to get consent from historic customers to sell products.



It is also encouraging brokers to put a plan in place.



Engage

Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence said: “Insurers who do not act quickly will have to pay out more in the future.

“Currently the vast majority of insurers are not compliant with the new regulations and the industry needs a serious rethink in the way it engages with customers.”

He continued: “The good news, however, is that those who do act will have a substantial competitive advantage and can turn a major threat to their business into a tremendous opportunity.”



Delete

Research from the firm revealed that insurers could delete millions of customer records as just one in three (32%) of drivers would give permission to store their data.

It also highlighted analysis of its switching data for home and motor insurance companies which estimated that some insurance companies generate up to 30% of business through old customers returning to the brand which will not be possible under GDPR.



According to the firm the biggest impact will be felt by bigger brands with long-established customer bases. To maintain the same numbers of customers they will need to use price comparison websites where leads can cost £45 a time.



However, new entrants and smaller brands which already rely on price comparison websites could benefit from a more level playing field.



Loyalty

Consumer Intelligence has recommended insurers start sending test opt-in messages to customers now, and asking permission to stay in touch with lapsed customers.



It noted that firms which focus on loyalty and reward customers will benefit as customers will be more willing to give permission to store their data.

But the research highlighted that just 28% of insurance customers feel their insurer rewards them for their loyalty.



