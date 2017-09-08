Insurance Cares: Insuring customer journeys

Eric Leenders of UK Finance explains how developments in how banks help vulnerable customers prove that the insurance sector can achieve the same outcomes.

Financial services are the invisible backdrop to our daily lives – from paying for a pint of milk to planning a holiday, we rarely pause to think about the mechanics behind our purchases.

We are even less likely to think about the possibility that we might find ourselves in circumstances where the day to day management of our finances can feel like an impossible task.

And herein lies the rub – what steps can financial services providers put in place to help their customers, whatever their future circumstances?

This is an issue that also sits high on the regulatory agenda. In response to the FCA’s 2015 occasional paper on Consumer Vulnerability the industry set up the Financial Services Vulnerability Taskforce – bringing together banks, insurers, trade associations, regulators, charities and consumer groups to deliver practical recommendations that improve outcomes for customers in vulnerable circumstances.

Examples

The Taskforce has highlighted the need for alignment and consistency across the financial services sector, drawing on examples of good practice from a range of industries, including financial services, the third sector and utilities.

It developed nine recommendations in February last year: providing a sensitive, flexible response; effective access to support; one-stop notice; making specialist help available; and making it easy for family and friends to support; scam protection; customer focused reviews, industry alignment and inclusive regulation.

A number of banks and building societies have committed to offering a helping hand to those who might need support with their finances.

Building on the Taskforce recommendations, the UK’s larger retail banks have established specific initiatives, such as the Bereavement Principles published in early 2016 that established an internal ‘one-stop’ notification system, removing the need for customers to inform an organisation about the death of a loved one more than once.

Third parties

We have also worked closely with our members to develop a common approach on facilitating access for third parties who have been authorised to act on a customer’s behalf. And more work is ongoing towards a third-party mandate which could apply within firms.

The industry is also proactively considering its role in relation to helping victims of financial abuse and customers suffering from mental health or capacity issues beyond its legal and regulatory obligations – by developing the good work already done by the Money Advice Liaison Group on debt and mental health.

Using a cross-industry taskforce has been a useful model in driving these changes forward. But, there is still more to do.

To achieve this, it’s essential that the industry is able to keep up with the changing nature of customers’ needs, continue to raise its standards and work closely with partners to ensure customers in vulnerable circumstances are able to access the full range of help they need.

Eric Leenders is head of personal a UK Finance, a trade body representing the finance and banking sectors.