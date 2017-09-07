ERS split from disgraced Bell Pottinger

The insurer said the relationship ended before the PR company was expelled from the Public Relations and Communications Association.

Insurer ERS has confirmed that it split from disgraced public relations company Bell Pottinger before the PR agency was expelled from PR trade body the Public Relations and Communications Association.

The insurer stated that it terminated its contract with the organisation in May this year in a move unrelated to the scandal.

Bell Pottinger stands accused of inciting racial hatred in South Africa as part of PR work it did for the Gupta family-owned Oakbay Investments.

Contract

An ERS spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that ERS had used Bell Pottinger for some corporate work in the past but ended the contract in May.

The scandal emerged in South Africa in March. It was reported in the UK in April this year that the PR firm had resigned the Oakbay account. Coverage of the scandal then ramped up over the summer period.

The PR business has this week been expelled from the Public Relations and Communications Association with immediate effect.

Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA, said: “Bell Pottinger has brought the PR and communications industry into disrepute with its actions, and it has received the harshest possible sanctions. The PRCA has never before passed down such a damning indictment of an agency’s behaviour.

“This outcome reflects the huge importance that the PRCA places on the protection of ethical standards in the business of PR and communications.”

