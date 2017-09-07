Government’s proposed changes could bring Ogden rate up to 0-1%

New framework would see the discount rate reviewed every three years.

The Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, David Lidington, has unveiled measures to change the way the discount rate – also known as the Ogden rate – is calculated.

The changes would have to be approved by Parliament but if the new system were in force today the rate might be in the region of 0% to 1%.

In February Liz Truss, who was Lord Chancellor at the time, moved the Ogden rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% effective from March.

The decision led to widespread criticism from the insurance industry describing it is as “crazy”.

Concerns

The Association of British Insurers and 15 industry CEOs met with the Chancellor on 28 February to voice their concerns.

While the move still went ahead a consultation was launched in March on how, when and by whom the discount rate should be set.

The rate is used to adjust compensation awards for victims of serious personal injury, according to the amount they can expect to earn by investing it.

Under the new proposals it will be reviewed at least every three years and an independent expert panel will be involved in the process.

The draft legislation also sets out that the rate would be set by reference to “low risk” rather than “very low risk” investments as at present.

While a Bill would need to be passed by Parliament the proposals further stated plans for a review of the discount rate within 90 days of the new law coming into force.

Review

Lidington said: “We want to introduce a new framework based on how claimants actually invest, as well as making sure the rate is reviewed fairly and regularly.

“In developing our proposals, we have listened carefully to the views of others, and we will continue to engage as we move forward.”

