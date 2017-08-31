Lloyd's syndicates file counterclaim in Kanye West $10m insurance claim

Insurers file countersuit to rapper’s demand for payout for cancelled dates, saying it has found discrepancies in his medical history.

Syndicates of Lloyd’s of London are counter-suing Kanye West, after he filed legal papers against them earlier this month.



As previously reported the rapper’s claim was for $10m (£7.56m) following the cancellation of 21 gig dates last year, alleging the insurers have failed to pay so far.

That original filing had West’s lawyers alleging that syndicates were not paying out and that they were implying that marijuana use could be used as a basis to deny the claims.

The latest filing as seen by Insurance Age states: “Defendants deny that they have implied that Kanye West’s use of marijuana provides the sole basis to deny the claim.”

It went on to state that the ”underwriters’ investigation indicates substantial irregularities in Mr West’s medical history” and that he had failed to cooperate in the underwriters’ investigation.

Counterclaim

The counterclaim was filed in court in California on Tuesday (29 August).

The full consortium of insurers include Cathedral Syndicate 2010, Liberty Syndicate 4472, XL Catlin Syndicate 2003, Markel Syndicate 3000, Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality SE.



The court documents also said that in order to protect West “from public disclosure of details of his private life,” specific information obtained by underwriters in connection to the claim would not be revealed.



