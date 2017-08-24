ABI slams “unnecessary, unworkable and unfair” motor ruling

ABI warns that owners of vehicles like golf buggies and motorised lawnmowers could be forced to take out third party insurance unless the European Commission takes action.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has slammed the “unnecessary, unworkable and unfair” European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling that could force off-road vehicle users to take out third party insurance.



The trade body said there was “no evidence” that the 2014 Vnuk ruling was needed in the UK.



It added that if the law on motor insurance were to change it “could prove the next lucrative hunting ground for claims management companies”.



Consultation

The scathing comments followed the opening of a consultation by the European Commission (EC) last month to examine the scope of the Motor Insurance Directive (MID) in relation to the Vnuk ruling. The consultation runs until 21 August.



In response, the ABI and other industry bodies including the British Insurance Brokers’ Association are urging the Commission to clarify that compulsory motor insurance only applies to vehicles when in traffic, and not those used on private land.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau, International Underwriting Association of London, Lloyd’s Market Association, Lloyd’s, Managing General Agents’ Association and the Forum of Insurance Lawyers have also submitted the same appeal to the EC.



Vnuk

Ben Howarth, senior policy adviser, motor and liability at the ABI said: “We recognise that victims of accidents on private land should be entitled to compensation, but making insurance compulsory for off-road vehicle users is unnecessary, unworkable and unfair.”



The ECJ judgement was sparked by the case of a Slovenian farm worker, Damijan Vnuk, who was knocked from a ladder by a reversing tractor.



In 2014 it ruled that compensation for his injuries should have been covered by compulsory motor insurance.



The Vunk ruling, which was extended to the rest of the EU after it was referred to the ECJ, states that owners of vehicles used on private land have to be insured even if they never drive on a public highway.



This includes quad bikes, golf buggies, mobility scooters and motorised lawnmowers and racing cars.



In the UK motor insurance is compulsory for vehicles used on public roads, but not on private land.



Lucrative

Howarth continued: “There is no evidence that this extension is needed in the UK. And it could prove the next lucrative hunting ground for claims management companies, encouraging claims that end up being paid for by all motorists through higher premiums.



“The European Commission can easily resolve this, by implementing its own proposal to simply specify that the Motor Insurance Directive only applies to vehicles in traffic. It needs to end the uncertainty by doing this now.”



The ABI has warned that if the EC fails to act then the UK government will need to change domestic law and extend the scope of compulsory motor insurance for the time the UK remains in the EU and during any exit transition period.



It said this “would lead to significant disruption and additional costs”.



Ruling

According to the ABI the ruling is:

Unnecessary. Had the accident happened in the UK, it would have been covered through employers’ liability insurance or public liability insurance. No other EU country has such a wide ranging compulsory motor insurance regime as that that would result from implementing this ruling.

Unworkable. Implementation would involve a costly taxpayer-funded enforcement and compliance regime. It would be virtually impossible to enforce, as such vehicles are not on any public database and do not need to be licenced. It would be difficult for the police and insurers to access private land to ensure compliance and to assess any accident. This could increase the risk of uninsured driving and fraud.

Unfair. Regular recreational motorsport participants would be forced to pay for cover they have never needed before. As insurers will have no reliable past data to assess the risk and calculate premiums, the cost of insurance could make it difficult for some events to continue. Responsibility for the safety of participants and the public at such events should remain the responsibility of the event organisers.



