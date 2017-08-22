Ecclesiastical's pre-tax profit surges with investment returns in first half of 2017

Underwriting profit declined to £9.6m while the combined operating ratio slipped to 90.5%.

Ecclesiastical Insurance’s group profit before tax surged in the first half of 2017 to £42.2m compared to the £15.2m posted in the same period last year.

The main driver was a vast improvement in investment returns which came in at £40.1m for the period, compared to £7.3m for the first half of 2016.



Underwriting profit declined to £9.6m (H1 2016: £12.9m), while the combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated from 86.7% to 90.5%.



Gross written premium (GWP) for the group rose by 9% to £166m, compared to £151.8m at the start of 2016, with the provider stating that it benefited from strong retention and new propositions.



The insurer added that its GWP growth had also been driven by its overseas businesses, particularly in Australia. According to the firm this demonstrated the benefits of its geographic diversification.

UK business

A breakdown for UK and Ireland business showed similar themes.

The division reported a reduced underwriting profit of £9.9m (H1 2016: £15.9m) and slippage in the COR to 85.7% (H1 2016: 77.7%).

GWP was stable at £115.0m for the six months to 30 June 2017 in line with the £113.5m achieved at the start of last year.

Ecclesiastical detailed that art and private client business grew by 44% along with a 12% growth in heritage business.

However, it noted that the continued downwards pressure on education business represented an ongoing challenge.

COR

Mark Hews, group chief executive officer of Ecclesiastical commented: “The group has maintained a strong performance in the first half of 2017, once again demonstrating that running a business in an ethical way, for the greater good of society, is no hindrance to success.”



He stated that the firm’s focus on “strong underwriting disciplines” combined with benign weather and favourable claims patterns for the first half of the year helped it to deliver “good underwriting profits and a healthy” COR.



“With the prospect of continued uncertainty from the UK leaving the EU and from global, political events, our strong capital position means we are well placed to weather potential volatility. In the first half of the year, we started reporting on a Solvency II basis in which we affirmed our strong regulatory capital position,” said Hews.



Outlook

He continued: “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2017, we remain focused on the underlying performance of our business – maintaining stability, achieving strong underwriting disciplines and tightly managing our exposure to risk



“We continue to invest in our business and people through a range of initiatives including our Executive Leadership Development Programme.”



Due to the provider’s performance in the first half of the year it can donate £12m to its charitable parent to be distributed to good causes, Hews added.

