Broking Break - Your Top Five

Aquisitions, profits, gadgets, people moves and complaints hit the headlines this week and make up the top five most popular stories.

5) ASA reveals insurance advertising complaints

The Advertising Standards Authority revealed to Insurance Age just how many insurance advertising complaints it has had this year.

Up to June 28 there were 366 complaints.

The data also showed that since 2015 the number of complaints has actually been falling.

4) Tasker Insurance names Robert Organ as new CEO

Tasker Insurance Group has appointed former Bluefin chief executive Robert Organ as its new CEO.

Organ will replace founder and current CEO Paul Tasker, who has decided to leave the business to pursue other opportunities.

The broker added that Tasker will remain a stakeholder in the company and that Organ will take on the role on 4 September this year.

3) Gadget insurance aggregator launched

Protect Your Gadget has been launched by Comparison Creator, a software development company which specialises in product comparison.

According to Comparison Creator the website is the only gadget insurance comparison website in the UK.

2) Profits soar at Bollington

Bollington Insurance Brokers has posted a post-tax profit of £1.29m for the full year 2016, up 54% on the £837,459 achieved in 2015.

A filing at Companies Housed showed that operating profit was similarly improved in 2016 to £1.5m (2015: £969,541).

It marks a continuing return to form for the firm which delivered £1.1m of post-tax profit in 2014 after a loss in 2013.

1) One Broker buys Gibbs Denley Insurance Services

One Broker Group has bought Swaveney and Bury St Edmunds-based Gibbs Denley Insurance Services (GDIS) for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement from One Broker the GDIS business will continue to operate as normal and there will be no immediate changes.