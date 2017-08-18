Fiducia opens Birmingham office

The MGA has also launched a marine trades facility for the UK regional marine market.

Managing general agent (MGA) Fiducia has opened an office in Birmingham and launched a marine trades facility for the UK regional marine market.



The office, the second for the firm, will be headed by underwriter Marc Watts, assistant underwriter Gemma Ballard with Bob Watts leading development.



This team has previously worked together at Groves John and Westrup, a boat insurer and NMU, a marine trade insurance specialist. Groves John and Westrup recently transferred its marine trade book to sister company NMU in order to focus on its more traditional, core business of direct yacht and pleasure craft risks.



Commercial

The MGA detailed in a statement that the marine trades product is a comprehensive cover for both commercial and leisure industries with extensive coverage for property, business interruption and liability.



Capacity is provided by Travelers, it added.



CEO Gerry Sheehy said: “We officially launched in November 2016 with ambitions to recruit experienced specialists with the aim of broadening the firm’s product base. I am delighted therefore to announce the launch of both our first office outside Leeds and the launch of our latest product for marine trades.



Expansion

“More importantly we have secured an outstanding team in Marc, Gemma and Bob. Further expansion is planned over the next year and we are also seeing interest in our product set and capabilities from Europe.”

He added that:“Again we have been able to secure first rate capacity from leading Lloyd’s syndicate Travelers which enhances a very powerful proposition and one that continues to send a continued clear message that we are fully committed to our brokers and clients.”



