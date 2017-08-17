Insurance Age

GWP slips to $2.39bn at QBE Europe in half year results

COR, excluding Ogden effect, worsened to 91.3% .

QBE’s European division reported a slight drop in gross written premium (GWP) to $2.39bn [£1.85bn] for the first six months of 2017.

This compared to $2.51bn for the same period in 2016.

The combined operating ratio (COR), not including the effect of the Ogden rate change, came in at 91.3% which was worse than the 88.3% achieved in the same period of 2016.

A footnote to the 2017 figures highlighted that the COR ”excludes $156M one-off adverse impact on the group’s underwriting result due to the Ogden decision in the UK”.

Challenging
QBE also noted that its expense ratio improved to 16.1% from 17.3% in the previous year due to “ongoing expense management and FX [foreign exchange]”.

The insurer said: “Despite challenging market conditions, our European operations reported a solid underwriting result.”

As a group QBE reported a net profit after tax of $345m, up 30% from $265m in the prior period.

Its COR improved to 97.5% from 99% in H1 2016.

