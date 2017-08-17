GWP slips to $2.39bn at QBE Europe in half year results
COR, excluding Ogden effect, worsened to 91.3% .
QBE’s European division reported a slight drop in gross written premium (GWP) to $2.39bn [£1.85bn] for the first six months of 2017.
This compared to $2.51bn for the same period in 2016.
The combined operating ratio (COR), not including the effect of the Ogden rate change, came in at 91.3% which was worse than the 88.3% achieved in the same period of 2016.
A footnote to the 2017 figures highlighted that the COR ”excludes $156M one-off adverse impact on the group’s underwriting result due to the Ogden decision in the UK”.
Challenging
QBE also noted that its expense ratio improved to 16.1% from 17.3% in the previous year due to “ongoing expense management and FX [foreign exchange]”.
The insurer said: “Despite challenging market conditions, our European operations reported a solid underwriting result.”
As a group QBE reported a net profit after tax of $345m, up 30% from $265m in the prior period.
Its COR improved to 97.5% from 99% in H1 2016.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Insurer
POLL: FIRMS "UNPREPARED FOR A CYBER SHOCK", SAYS LOCKTON
Most read
- Tasker Insurance names Robert Organ as new CEO
- ASA reveals insurance advertising complaints
- Ex Towergate and Bluefin boss Kenny Hogg joins Gallagher as Scotland lead
- Staysure snaps up travel rival Avanti
- New motor fleet MGA launched
- Hiscox adds drone cover and more to home insurance product
- Meet the Expo Leeds panellists: Jon Newall