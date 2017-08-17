ASA reveals insurance advertising complaints

Data shows that there have been 366 complaints so far this year but the number of year-on-year complaints is falling.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has revealed that there have been 366 complaints about insurance adverts so far this year.

The figures, which go up to 28 July, and were obtained following a request by Insurance Age, show that 186 adverts have been complained about this year.

In 2016 there were 636 complaints about 326 adverts over the course of the year.

Whereas 2015 saw an even higher number with 1,008 grievances being logged about 299 advertisements.

Calculating the average per month shows that currently overall complaints are falling.

There have been 52.3 complaints per month so far this year compared to 53 in 2016 and a whopping 84 in 2015.

Awareness

Insurance advertising expert, Paul Mills, who is head of marketing communications and brand at Das, told Insurance Age: ”It is pleasing to see a significant reduction in the number insurance advertising complaints and this can only be good for the customer.

“At Das we recognise the importance of well thought through advertising and the need for greater customer awareness of often complex products.”

Mills concluded: “We also believe in providing sufficient information to customers to enable them to make informed choices regarding suitability. We actively work collaboratively with our business partners to ensure advertising and product materials are clear, fair and not misleading.”

