Legal Protection Group partners with Stride
Stride has chosen Hannover-backed LPG to provide landlord legal expenses and rent protection cover.
Legal Protection Group (LPG) has struck a deal to provide landlord legal expenses and rent protection cover to broker Stride Insurance.
LPG, which is an MGA, advised that the cover will be available to Stride's residential and commercial property owner clients.
The MGA was launched in October last year with Arron Bank's-owned Eldon as a major shareholder.
Tender
Richard Lovegrove, managing director, Stride Insurance Group commented: "Following a tender exercise we were delighted to choose LPG to supply our landlord products based on the experience of the individuals involved, the genuine flexibility they are able to offer and the speed in which they were able to bring the products to market.
"We were also keen to provide our clients with AA rated secure insured products, something LPG were able to offer through Inter Hannover"
Andy Westall, sales director LPG, added: "We are delighted to be working with Stride and delivering a market leading product and service solution to a broad range of Stride customers."
Martin Rowan joined the business as managing director in January this year.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Top stories
Howden goes for further regional expansion in Bristol
New branch will initially focus on professions, SME and corporate clients.
InsurTech Futures: Synechron launches InsureBOT in the UK
Firm says new AI offering will be able to do some of the tasks traditionally performed by brokers.
Alan Boswell adds risk management arm
Broker launches Alan Boswell Risk Management with three new hires.
CMA renews investigation into aggregators
Further study into four areas follows previous research last year.