Insurance Age

Social media ghost broking frauds doubled in 2024

ghost broker
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Action Fraud received 179 reports of social media car insurance scams in 2024, double as many as the year before.

The freedom of information request data analysed by Tempcover also found losses to fraudsters rose to £185,369, up from £77,351 with 90 people alerting the police in 2023.

It reported the average victim of ghost broking lost £1,036 and was aged 33, with many signing up for monthly payments.

Many people who have been defrauded don’t realise they have scammed and drive their vehicle unaware that they aren’t covered.

Falling for a ghost broker scam can have devastating consequences. Victims might

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Data and Rankings

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: