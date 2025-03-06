Social media ghost broking frauds doubled in 2024

Action Fraud received 179 reports of social media car insurance scams in 2024, double as many as the year before.

The freedom of information request data analysed by Tempcover also found losses to fraudsters rose to £185,369, up from £77,351 with 90 people alerting the police in 2023.

It reported the average victim of ghost broking lost £1,036 and was aged 33, with many signing up for monthly payments.

Many people who have been defrauded don’t realise they have scammed and drive their vehicle unaware that they aren’t covered.

Falling for a ghost broker scam can have devastating consequences. Victims might