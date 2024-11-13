FCA closes in on authorisation targets as performance rises again
The Financial Conduct Authority has improved its delivery on the two broker-related authorisation metrics that remain in the ‘amber zone’ as it hones in on delivering a ‘green’ performance in all five relevant categories.
The latest update showed that from July to September, the regulator upped its game on authorising appointed representative-approved persons and new firms.
For AR-approved persons, the watchdog has three months to process an application. It delivered in 97.5% of cases, meaning it was ranked as ‘amber’ but within a whisker of the 98% goal to be graded ‘green’.
The performance improved from 96.3% in the previous quarter.
The FCA processed 1,395 cases with an average time to make a decision of 29 days
More on Insight
Howden opens in Canterbury
Howden Insurance has opened in Canterbury, adding to its network of over 200 branches.
Second quarter of motor premium falls in a row – ABI
The average motor insurance premium fell by 2% in July to September to £612, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers, the second consecutive quarterly drop.
EY revises insurer income growth forecasts but trend remains down
EY has released improved premium income forecasts for UK non-life insurers but maintained its view of slowing growth in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
BMS unveils wine producers insurance Bacchus
BMS Group has launched BMS Bacchus, a stock throughput solution designed to protect wine across all stages of production, storage and transit, from harvested grapes to finished product.
Brown & Brown’s Bridge integrates wholesale broker brands for international launch
Bridge Specialty Group, Brown & Brown’s wholesale broker segment, is to bring its London-based businesses Lonmar Global Risks, Decus Insurance Brokers and BdB under Bridge Specialty International.
FCA bans broker and issues £1.1m fine for misusing insurer funds
Leigh Mackey, formerly sole director of closed broker Inspire Insurance Services, has been banned by the Financial Conduct Authority and fined £1.1m after using insurer funds to support the firm’s operating costs and pay for personal living expenses.
Hardie steps down as Jensten CEO and Organ promoted
Alistair Hardie has stepped down from Jensten Group CEO and Rob Organ promoted to the role with immediate effect.
Aviva lifts the lid on young person social media ghost broking epidemic
One in three young drivers have purchased car insurance from ghost brokers selling invalid or fake policies on social media platforms, according to an Aviva survey.