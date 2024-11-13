Insurance Age

FCA closes in on authorisation targets as performance rises again

Success and failure compass
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority has improved its delivery on the two broker-related authorisation metrics that remain in the ‘amber zone’ as it hones in on delivering a ‘green’ performance in all five relevant categories.

The latest update showed that from July to September, the regulator upped its game on authorising appointed representative-approved persons and new firms.

For AR-approved persons, the watchdog has three months to process an application. It delivered in 97.5% of cases, meaning it was ranked as ‘amber’ but within a whisker of the 98% goal to be graded ‘green’.

The performance improved from 96.3% in the previous quarter.

The FCA processed 1,395 cases with an average time to make a decision of 29 days

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: