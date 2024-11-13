FCA closes in on authorisation targets as performance rises again

The Financial Conduct Authority has improved its delivery on the two broker-related authorisation metrics that remain in the ‘amber zone’ as it hones in on delivering a ‘green’ performance in all five relevant categories.

The latest update showed that from July to September, the regulator upped its game on authorising appointed representative-approved persons and new firms.

For AR-approved persons, the watchdog has three months to process an application. It delivered in 97.5% of cases, meaning it was ranked as ‘amber’ but within a whisker of the 98% goal to be graded ‘green’.

The performance improved from 96.3% in the previous quarter.

The FCA processed 1,395 cases with an average time to make a decision of 29 days