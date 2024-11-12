Howden opens in Canterbury

Howden Insurance has opened in Canterbury, adding to its network of over 200 branches.

The office opened on the high street last week with branch manager Rik Tyler, Ruth Chesterman and Natasha Stair, who had already been serving clients after launching remotely in the summer.

The team has been joined by Kai Valentine, Max Whitley and Letty Waddoups, who all hail from Canterbury.

Howden confirmed the offering will work across a suite of more than 100 products ranging from home to horsebox insurance, commercial cover to kit cars.

