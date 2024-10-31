Bridge makes first steps outside the UK with Malta office

Bridge Insurance Brokers has opened an office in Malta, its first bricks and mortar presence outside of the UK.

The new entity, Bridge Insurance Brokers (Europe) Cell, is a protected broker cell of Jatco Insurance Brokers PCC Limited, and was created to provide a European base for Bridge’s International team.

Bridge claims the introduction of the Cell allows the team to offer “on-the-ground support” for its UK-headquartered clients with European offices and domicile risks.

