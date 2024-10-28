Alan Boswell partners with Peach on teachers’ liability scheme

Alan Boswell Group has partnered with commercial insurer Peach to grow and enhance its teachers' liability scheme.

Developed twenty years ago, the scheme was created to protect the increasing number of teachers and lecturers who are self-employed or provide private tuition, lecturing, or coaching outside of their main employment.

Peach’s three-year strategy is focused on building long-term partnerships with brokers, it claimed.

Peach PI rebranded to Peach at the UK Broker Expo at the start of October, Insurance Age revealed.

In June Peach partnered with specialist broker Practice Cover to build a bespoke scheme