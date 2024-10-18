People Moves: 14 – 18 October 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Chaucer, Gallagher, Rradar, Optio, SRG and WBN.

Chaucer adds Nicola Miles to marine team

Nicola Miles has been named class underwriter ports and terminals, bringing over 20 years of experience in the marine space to the role at Chaucer.

She has held roles at AIG and Navigators Insurance, working across the marine liability product line, including senior liability underwriter.

Joining the marine team, Miles will report to leader of global hull lines James Irvine, and work closely with