Broker Insights hones in on £6bn

Broker Insights has confirmed that brokers have uploaded £5.5bn of gross written premium to its Vision platform as it tracks towards hitting £6bn by the end of the year.

The data and distribution platform, set up six years ago, connects UK brokers, insurers and managing general agents.

An insurer’s risk appetite is overlaid with a broker’s customer data to match the two together giving a clear view of the commercial landscape and enabling business to be placed more efficiently.

Innovation isn’t just about technology – it’s about responding to real, everyday challenges that brokers and insurers face. That’s what we’ve built our platform around.

According to Broker