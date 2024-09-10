Insurance Age

Markel adds legal expenses to PI combined

Jo Sykes, Markel broker divisional director
Markel has added legal expenses cover as standard to its professional indemnity combined product in a move it stated was in response to broker feedback.

The insurer detailed that brokers arranging PI cover through its offering – whether requesting the cover manually via emailed submission, etrading on the extranet or through Acturis – will now see LEI included as standard.

In addition a standalone LEI product is also available through Acturis.

Broker sales director, John Dawson said: “We reached out to brokers who gave feedback that we should broaden the cover available under our PI combined offering and I’m delighted to announce this upgrade.

“As

