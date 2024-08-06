Brown & Brown buys trade credit insurance solutions specialist

Brown & Brown Europe has acquired 100% of the share capital of trade credit insurance solutions specialist, CI Group.

The deal, for an undisclosed price, has received regulatory approval.

CI Group provides credit insurance solutions for banks and other commercial lenders via its in-house developed technology platform, E-Bonded.

Founded in 2000, the business also facilitates access to debtor insurance for UK SME businesses.

The CI Group’s policies are underwritten by AIG with its customer base ranging from £250,000 to £250m in annual turnover.

