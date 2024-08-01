Zurich sells Navigators & General to Ardonagh’s Geo

Geo Underwriting is buying marine insurance provider Navigators & General from Zurich UK, with the deal expected to close before the end of the year.

N&G offers cover for a wide range of boats and vessels as well as commercial marine trades including marinas, boat builders and hire fleets with a broad distribution serving consumers and intermediaries alike.

Upon completion, N&G’s specialist team based in Brighton will join Geo Underwriting.

Ardonagh-owned Geo confirmed the established book of business will continue to trade as Navigators & General, working in tandem with Geo Marine.

Geo expanded into the sector in 2020