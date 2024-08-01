Insurance Age

Zurich sells Navigators & General to Ardonagh’s Geo

Yacht
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Geo Underwriting is buying marine insurance provider Navigators & General from Zurich UK, with the deal expected to close before the end of the year.

N&G offers cover for a wide range of boats and vessels as well as commercial marine trades including marinas, boat builders and hire fleets with a broad distribution serving consumers and intermediaries alike.

Upon completion, N&G’s specialist team based in Brighton will join Geo Underwriting.

Ardonagh-owned Geo confirmed the established book of business will continue to trade as Navigators & General, working in tandem with Geo Marine.

Geo expanded into the sector in 2020 when it bought a marine

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Biba to be fully engaged on FCA’s regulation reviews

David Sparkes, regulation director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has committed the trade body will be “fully engaged” throughout the process for the Financial Conduct Authority’s commercial insurance regulation discussion paper.

Jensten completes on three deals

Jensten has bought Asprey Harris and completed the purchases of Chris Knott Insurance Consultants and Robert Gerrard & Co in a triple swoop that has pushed headcount above 1,000.

Moonrock boss on doubling broker base since MGA switch one year ago

Moonrock Drone Insurance has upped its broker engagement in its first year as an MGA, with a network hook-up, agriculture sector expansion and test flights for passenger drones all part of the equation, boss Simon Ritterband tells Insurance Age, and details what comes next in this fast-evolving niche.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: