Insurance Age

EY records worst motor performance since 2011 with 112.8% NCR

car crash
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The UK motor insurance market experienced its worst performing year since 2011 last year, recording a loss-making net combined ratio of 112.8%, according to EY’s latest UK Motor Insurance Results.

The consultants had forecast the industry losses in December at which point the NCR for 2023 was predicted to hit 114.6%.

The latest swathe of red ink for the sector followed a similar poor performance in 2022 when the NCR totalled 111.1%.

However, the experts flagged that 2024 will mark a return to profitability with an expected NCR of 96%.

Costs

The 2023 losses were due to increased claims costs driven by sustained high inflation, rising costs of materials and labour, and premiums that continued

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

My Insurance Downtime: Clear Group’s Dawn Dalby

Clear Group’s Dawn Dalby offers us a window into her life outside of insurance including her addiction to Married At First Sight, becoming a fan of Jeffrey Archer during jury service when 19 and a preference for winter comfort food.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: