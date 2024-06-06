Flood Re CEO Andy Bord steps down after seven years

Andy Bord, pictured, CEO of Flood Re, will be stepping down at its annual general meeting this July after seven years in the role.

The board has named Stuart Logue, current chief financial officer, as interim CEO, effective from Thursday, 18 July, as it looks for a permanent successor.

Under Bord’s leadership, government-backed Flood Re has enabled more than 550,000 households to access affordable home insurance. It launched the Build Back Better initiative in April 2022 to help make homes more resilient against flooding.

A year later, the reinsurer launched a targeted training resource for the insurance market to drive a