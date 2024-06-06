Seventeen Group strikes two deals

Seventeen Group has bought Wisemans Insurance Services in Ashford and Manchester-based North West Risk Solutions.

Wisemans has nine staff and handles £3.5m of premium. The business has been known to Seventeen for a number of years and both parties felt that it would be a good fit.

Seventeen’s plan is to retain the Ashford office and build the branch.

Northwest Risk Solutions is one of Seventeen’s partnership brokers with a team that focuses on real estate and construction.

RelatedSeventeen Group makes third acquisition of the year

Seventeen Group has purchased Watford-based Jannard Quadrant Insurance Brokers