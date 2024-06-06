Insurance Age

Seventeen Group strikes two deals

Paul Anscombe is James Hallam MD
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Seventeen Group has bought Wisemans Insurance Services in Ashford and Manchester-based North West Risk Solutions.

Wisemans has nine staff and handles £3.5m of premium. The business has been known to Seventeen for a number of years and both parties felt that it would be a good fit.

Seventeen’s plan is to retain the Ashford office and build the branch.

Northwest Risk Solutions is one of Seventeen’s partnership brokers with a team that focuses on real estate and construction.

RelatedSeventeen Group makes third acquisition of the year 

Seventeen Group has purchased Watford-based Jannard Quadrant Insurance Brokers

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: