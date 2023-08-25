Insurance Age

Pen Underwriting secures £100m capacity deal

Pen Underwriting has signed a capacity agreement that will allow it to write £100m worth of solicitors’ professional indemnity business over three years.

The MGA said the agreement is backed by A-rated security and existing capacity partners.

Pen has been providing solicitors’ PI since September 2000, and the new deal will take its commitment past the 25-year milestone and through to 2026.

According to the company, the new capacity will be used to provide cover of up to £3m across its underwriting footprint, which includes clients ranging from sole practitioners to firms with 20 or more partners, for forthcoming 2023 renewals.

