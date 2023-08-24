Insurance scams totalling £1.1bn detected in 2022

The value of the average insurance fraud case rose by 20% to £15,000 in 2022 according to the Association of British Insurers.

The ABI’s figures also show a 19% drop in the number of insurance scams that were uncovered in 2022, compared to the preceding year.

The data paints a similar picture to recent years, and the ABI pledged that there would be “no let-up” in its crack down on insurance fraud.

The most recent figures show that 72,600 fraud cases were reported in 2022, with the number of opportunistic frauds falling by 18% to 63,000 cases.

These latest figures highlight that some fraudsters are aiming big. This