Axa UK in broker push as it commits to becoming more accessible

Axa UK is committed to becoming more visible and accessible to brokers, according to distribution and trading director, Sarah Mallaby.

Mallaby told Insurance Age that Axa’s UK business is currently going through a shift, stating: “I’m coming in at a time where I can shape some of the strategy.

“There’s a huge amount of work to do but it’s very exciting times. The sleeping giant of Axa is going to emerge as a force to be reckoned within the UK commercial market.”

Relationships

In Mallaby’s