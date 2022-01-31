FCA names Penny James as chair of its Practitioner Panel
The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Direct Line Group chief executive officer, Penny James, as chair of its Practitioner Panel.
The regulator detailed that James had been a member of the Panel since September 2020 and will take up the post from 1 March 2022. She succeeds Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter.
James was appointed CEO of Direct Line Group in May 2019, having previously held the role of chief financial officer since joining the business in November 2017.
Prior to this, she has
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Freeway announces £250m deal with Sabre
- News analysis: Is it time for a regulatory rethink?
- FCA urges brokers to help leaseholders in response to Gove request
- Revenue and profits up in Gallagher's broker business in 2021
- Blog: What are the FCA Value Measures?
- Michael Gove calls on FCA to review rising premiums for residential buildings
- Worry+Peace rebrands as Peaccce