FCA names Penny James as chair of its Practitioner Panel

Penny James
The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Direct Line Group chief executive officer, Penny James, as chair of its Practitioner Panel.

The regulator detailed that James had been a member of the Panel since September 2020 and will take up the post from 1 March 2022. She succeeds Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter.

James was appointed CEO of Direct Line Group in May 2019, having previously held the role of chief financial officer since joining the business in November 2017.

Prior to this, she has

