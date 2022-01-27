In Person: Emma Rawlinson, Atlanta CEO

“We’ve always got big plans,” says Emma Rawlinson, the new chief executive officer of Atlanta Group.

Rawlinson took over as CEO of Atlanta last year, after former boss Ian Donaldson was promoted to the new position of CEO for Ardonagh Retail.

She had previously been Atlanta’s chief financial officer for two years after joining the business in 2018 as part of Ardonagh’s acquisition of Swinton.

According to Rawlinson, she took a slightly less traditional route into the world of insurance