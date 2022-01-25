Complete Cover Group confirms potential job losses
Complete Cover Group (CCG) has confirmed potential job cuts as part of a review of the business, Insurance Age can reveal.
A spokesperson for CCG told Insurance Age: “The wider Group is progressing well, however, we are reviewing our approach to one small element of the Group in line with wider market changes.
“This has the potential to sadly result in some job losses in CCG.”
CCG declined to comment further.
It was announced last February that specialist motor broker CCG was set to merge
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year
- Lords starts hearing evidence in insurance market regulation inquiry
- Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal
- People Moves: 24-28 January 2022
- Staff to vote on strike action against FCA
- PIB buys Dublin-based broker
- Clear Group buys Ashford-based broker