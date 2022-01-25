Complete Cover Group confirms potential job losses

Complete Cover Group (CCG) has confirmed potential job cuts as part of a review of the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

A spokesperson for CCG told Insurance Age: “The wider Group is progressing well, however, we are reviewing our approach to one small element of the Group in line with wider market changes.

“This has the potential to sadly result in some job losses in CCG.”

CCG declined to comment further.

It was announced last February that specialist motor broker CCG was set to merge