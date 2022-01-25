New broker NW Risk Solutions launches

Insurance broker NW Risk Solutions (NWRS) has launched with the aim of providing bespoke solutions to clients including large AIM listed firms, boutique businesses and private clients.

NWRS is an appointed representative of James Hallam and the broker detailed that it will be able to access specialist insurance products via Lloyds of London and a range of insurance companies and managing general agents.

Approach

Peter Stevenson, managing director of NWRS, commented: “For many years I have felt