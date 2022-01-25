New broker NW Risk Solutions launches
Insurance broker NW Risk Solutions (NWRS) has launched with the aim of providing bespoke solutions to clients including large AIM listed firms, boutique businesses and private clients.
NWRS is an appointed representative of James Hallam and the broker detailed that it will be able to access specialist insurance products via Lloyds of London and a range of insurance companies and managing general agents.
Approach
Peter Stevenson, managing director of NWRS, commented: “For many years I have felt
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year
- Lords starts hearing evidence in insurance market regulation inquiry
- Complete Cover Group confirms potential job losses
- Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal
- People Moves: 24-28 January 2022
- Staff to vote on strike action against FCA
- PIB buys Dublin-based broker