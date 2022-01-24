PIB buys Dublin-based broker

PIB Group has bought insurance broking and financial planning firm Alan Tierney & Partners based in Ireland.

The move is PIB’s fifth deal in Ireland and follows its purchases of brokers Campion, Creane & Creane and Oliver Murphy last year. In 2019, it purchased Irish managing general agent Optis Insurance.

Brendan McManus, PIB chief executive officer, commented: “What a great way to start the new year by giving a very warm welcome for everyone at Alan Tierney & Partners to PIB Group!

“They