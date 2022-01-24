PIB buys Dublin-based broker
PIB Group has bought insurance broking and financial planning firm Alan Tierney & Partners based in Ireland.
The move is PIB’s fifth deal in Ireland and follows its purchases of brokers Campion, Creane & Creane and Oliver Murphy last year. In 2019, it purchased Irish managing general agent Optis Insurance.
Brendan McManus, PIB chief executive officer, commented: “What a great way to start the new year by giving a very warm welcome for everyone at Alan Tierney & Partners to PIB Group!
“They
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year
- Lords starts hearing evidence in insurance market regulation inquiry
- Brokers face staff shortfall amid Great Resignation
- Acrisure highlights £1bn GWP aim as it moves to "disrupt" UK broking
- Covid BI claims payments now at £1.3bn
- Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal
- Clear Group buys Ashford-based broker