Clear Group buys Ashford-based broker

The Clear Group has bought Kent Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Clear detailed that the move is its first deal in 2022 and represents its 32nd acquisition since it was established in 2001.

Kent Insurance Brokers was established in 1992 and is based in Ashford. It provides general commercial, fleet, property owners and professional indemnity insurance to a customer base largely comprising industrial and engineering sector business owners.

Doug Rood, owner of Kent Insurance