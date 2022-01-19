Broker turned Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour

Former insurance broker Christian Wakeford MP has resigned from the Conservative Party and joined the Labour Party.

Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, has also publicly called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid accusations that the PM had misled MPs about attending parties at Downing Street during the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Resignation

As first reported in the Bury Times, Wakeford said in his resignation letter that he had reached the conclusion that the “best interests of my