Former Stackhouse Poland director joins Partners&
Partners& has appointed James Agnew, formerly co-owner of Stackhouse Poland, as partner, private client.
Agnew, alongside business partners Jeremy Cary and Keith Hester, completed a management buy-in of Stackhouse Poland in 2001, when they bought 100% shareholding in the business from Michael Poland.
In 2014, the Stackhouse Poland management team, at the time consisting of Agnew, Cary and chief executive officer Tim Johnson, also completed a management buy-out of the business backed by Synova
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]