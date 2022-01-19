Insurance Age

Former Stackhouse Poland director joins Partners&

Partners& has appointed James Agnew, formerly co-owner of Stackhouse Poland, as partner, private client.

Agnew, alongside business partners Jeremy Cary and Keith Hester, completed a management buy-in of Stackhouse Poland in 2001, when they bought 100% shareholding in the business from Michael Poland.

In 2014, the Stackhouse Poland management team, at the time consisting of Agnew, Cary and chief executive officer Tim Johnson, also completed a management buy-out of the business backed by Synova

