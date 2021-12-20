Jensten sees turnover rise as it reveals deal spend for 2021

Jensten Group has reported an increase in turnover for the year ended 31 March 2021.

In a document filed on Companies House, the company reported a total turnover of £21.4m for the year, up from £17.3m in the preceding year. The group comprises Jensten’s retail broking operations, the Coversure Franchise network, and its wholesale broking and underwriting division.

Loss

However, the business also recorded a loss for the year of £13.6m (2020: £9.8m) and an operating loss of £4.0m (2020: loss of