UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
RSA has named Ken Norgrove as its new chief executive officer, UK & International, succeeding Scott Egan who will be leaving the business at the end of 2021.
Norgrove will take up his new role on 10 January 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
According to RSA, Norgrove was most recently CEO of RSA Scandinavia from 2019 until the takeover of the business by Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg in June 2021.
Prior to that Norgrove was CEO of RSA Ireland and led the turnaround of that
