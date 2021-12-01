HMRC flags potential code of conduct for brokers in IPT consultation update

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has stated that its consultation on Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) received 14 responses, including four from trade bodies and ten from businesses.

The consultation – Insurance Premium Tax: administration and unfair outcomes – ran between 5 November 2020 and 5 February 2021 and HMRC published a summary of responses and outlined its next steps yesterday (30 November).

Code of conduct

The government explained that responses were broadly in favour of the UK broking